Dynasty Fine Wines Announces Board Retirements

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (HK:0828) has released an update.

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited announced the retirement of non-executive directors Mr. Wong Ching Chung and Mr. Robert Luc after their long service of nearly 20 years, effective from the AGM on June 26, 2024. These retirements are in line with the company’s articles of association, and both directors have stepped down without any disagreements or outstanding issues. The company expresses its gratitude for their contributions and is currently seeking suitable candidates for their replacement.

