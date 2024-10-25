Dynamic Holdings Plans Key Moves at Annual Meeting

Dynamic Holdings Limited (HK:0029) has released an update.

Dynamic Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on December 13, 2024, in Hong Kong, where key decisions such as reviewing financial statements, declaring dividends, and electing directors will be discussed. The company also seeks approval for stock repurchase and issuance plans, aiming to buy back up to 10% and issue up to 20% of its share capital. These strategic moves could impact stock performance and shareholder value, capturing the attention of investors and market watchers.

