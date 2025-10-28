Dynagreen Updates Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1330) ) has provided an update.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. announced updates to its Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme, which include adjustments to the number of incentive participants and restricted shares, following the resignation of some participants and changes in the company’s articles of association. The updates are aimed at better implementing the incentive scheme and require shareholder approval at the general meeting, as per Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the environmental protection industry. The company focuses on providing environmental protection services and solutions, with a market focus on sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

Average Trading Volume: 1,958,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.86B

