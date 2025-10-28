Dynagreen Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1330) ) has provided an announcement.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a steady increase in revenue and profit. The company reported a 1.64% increase in revenue and a 24.24% rise in net profit attributable to shareholders compared to the same period last year. The results highlight a robust financial performance with significant improvements in net cash flows from operating activities and earnings per share, indicating strong operational efficiency and shareholder value growth.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the environmental protection industry. The company focuses on providing environmental protection services and solutions, with a market presence reflected by its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1330.

Average Trading Volume: 1,958,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.86B

