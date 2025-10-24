Dynagreen Reports Growth in Waste Management and Energy Generation for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1330) ) is now available.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. reported its unaudited operating data for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025. The company saw a year-on-year increase in waste input volume, electricity generation, and steam supply, indicating growth in its operational capacity. The significant rise in steam supply volume suggests an enhanced efficiency in its operations, potentially strengthening its market position in the environmental protection sector.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on waste management and energy generation. It is involved in processing waste into electricity and steam, serving various regions in China.

