Dynagreen Environmental Protection to Review Q1 Results and Dividend

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on April 25, 2025, to review and approve the company’s first quarterly results for the period ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of a dividend and other business matters, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on providing sustainable waste management solutions and related services.

YTD Price Performance: -2.79%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.01B

