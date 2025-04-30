Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Cash Distribution for Series B Preferred Units

Dynagas LNG Partners ( (DLNG) ) has shared an announcement.

On April 29, 2025, Dynagas LNG Partners LP announced a cash distribution of $0.614808 per unit on its Series B Preferred Units for the period from February 24, 2024, to May 21, 2025. The distribution, determined at a rate of 10.176140%, will be payable on May 22, 2025, to unitholders of record as of May 15, 2025. This marks the twenty-sixth sequential cash distribution on these units since their NYSE listing, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its investors.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DLNG is a Neutral.

Dynagas LNG Partners benefits from strong financial performance and an attractive valuation, with robust profitability and efficient cash flow generation. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which may pose challenges in the near term. The low P/E ratio and solid dividend yield present potential opportunities for value-seeking investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The company currently has a fleet of six LNG carriers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

YTD Price Performance: -35.78%

Average Trading Volume: 64,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $126.6M

