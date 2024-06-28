Dynacor’s Sales Skyrocket in January 2024

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) has released an update.

Dynacor Gold Mines reported a significant sales increase in January 2024, hitting US$26.9 million, a notable surge from US$8.6 million the previous year, attributable to higher sales volumes and gold prices. The company, which services artisanal and small-scale miners, continues to operate at full capacity while also focusing on environmentally and socially responsible gold production. Expansion plans are on the horizon as they aim to extend their processing operations beyond Peru.

