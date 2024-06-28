Dynacor Reports Strong Sales Growth in April

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) has released an update.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has reported a robust increase in April 2024 sales, reaching US$25.0 million, a notable rise of 30.9% over the previous year, attributed to both higher sales volumes and prices of gold. The average gold price stood at US$2,340 per ounce, driving cumulative sales for the first four months of 2024 to US$92.7 million, up 22.3% from 2023. The company also continues to focus on responsible gold production and has provided a sales guidance for 2024 forecasting revenues between US$265-285 million.

