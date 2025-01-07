Dynacor Receives TSX Approval for Share Buyback Program

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Dynacor Gold Mines ( (TSE:DNG) ) has shared an update.

Dynacor Gold Mines has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid (NCIB), allowing the company to repurchase and cancel up to 2,928,607 common shares over a twelve-month period. This initiative reflects Dynacor’s strong financial position and its strategy to enhance shareholder value by utilizing available funds for share repurchases, while also exploring other value-added opportunities.

More about Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore.

YTD Price Performance: 0.37%

Average Trading Volume: 3,553

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $147M

