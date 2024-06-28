Dynacor Group Smashes Sales Record in Q1-2024

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) has released an update.

Dynacor Group Inc. has reported a significant increase in its sales, reaching a record $67.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, a 19.4% boost from the same period in 2023. March 2024 alone saw sales of $20.7 million, outperforming the previous year, as the company’s plant operated at full capacity. The rise in sales is attributed partly to the increased average selling price of gold, which hit $2,187 per ounce in March.

