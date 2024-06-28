Dynacor Declares June 2024 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) has released an update.

Dynacor Group Inc. has announced a monthly dividend for June 2024 set at C$0.01167 per share, payable to shareholders recorded by June 7, 2024, marking the company’s 51st dividend distribution. As an industrial gold ore processor, Dynacor is focused on environmentally and socially responsible gold production in Peru, with plans to expand operations and is recognized for its PX IMPACT® gold program that aids artisanal and small-scale mining communities.

For further insights into TSE:DNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.