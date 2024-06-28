Dynacor Announces May 2024 Dividend Payment

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) has released an update.

Dynacor Group Inc., a Montreal-based industrial gold ore processor, has declared a monthly dividend for May 2024, marking the company’s 50th dividend payment to its shareholders. The dividend is set at C$0.01167 per common share, payable on May 16, with eligibility determined as of May 8. The company, which processes ore from artisanal and small-scale mining and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, emphasizes its commitment to environmentally and socially responsible gold production.

