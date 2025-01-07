dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology Returns to Dakar 2025

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

dynaCERT ( (TSE:DYA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

dynaCERT is showcasing its HydraGEN™ Technology at the Dakar 2025 Truck Race, following a successful demonstration in the previous year. This involvement not only highlights the technology’s reliability and performance under extreme conditions but also aligns with dynaCERT’s goal to expand its global applications. The company supports Normandy Racing Solutions in the race, equipping their trucks with HydraGEN™ units to reduce emissions, demonstrating the technology’s real-world effectiveness in a challenging racing environment.

More about dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc. is involved in the clean technology industry, focusing on reducing vehicle emissions through its proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology. Its primary product, the HydraGEN™ unit, utilizes electrolysis to produce hydrogen and oxygen gases, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants, aimed at global applications.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 246,334

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$74.64M

