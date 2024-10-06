dynaCERT Secures Key Verra Carbon Credit Approval

dynaCERT (TSE:DYA) has released an update.

dynaCERT Inc. has achieved a crucial milestone with Verra’s final approval of its Carbon Credit Methodology, highlighting the effectiveness of its HydraGEN™ Technology in reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions across various internal combustion engine applications. This endorsement paves the way for the company’s growth in the carbon credit market, offering a significant boost to its business profile.

