dynaCERT Expands Global Reach with HydraGEN™ at Major Logistics Trade Fairs

dynaCERT ( (TSE:DYA) ) has provided an announcement.

dynaCERT Inc. is expanding its international presence by showcasing its HydraGEN™ technology at major logistics trade fairs in Miami and Istanbul, focusing on sustainable supply chains and low-emission port logistics. The company aims to demonstrate how its hydrogen technology can decarbonize existing transport infrastructure, targeting logistics companies, port operators, and fleet managers worldwide. This strategic move follows the successful deployment of HydraGEN™ in the French port of Rochefort and marks the start of a campaign to enter new markets across North America, Europe, and Asia, potentially strengthening customer relationships and increasing technology awareness.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DYA is a Neutral.

dynaCERT’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and high leverage. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, with some short-term support but weak momentum. The valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

dynaCERT Inc. is a Canadian Cleantech company based in Toronto that specializes in technologies aimed at reducing CO₂ emissions from internal combustion engines. The company has invested significantly in research and development and operates its own production facilities capable of producing up to 36,000 HydraGEN™ units annually. In addition to its hardware, dynaCERT offers HydraLytica™, a cloud-based platform for real-time data capture, which supports the monetization of CO₂ savings and is Verra-certified for future participation in the global carbon credit market.

Average Trading Volume: 207,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$68.62M

