DyDo Group Releases 2024 Integrated Report

DyDo Group Holdings has released its 2024 Integrated Report, aimed at enhancing stakeholder understanding and fostering dialogue to boost corporate value. The report outlines the company’s philosophy, business models, and strategic priorities as part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles globally. It serves as a comprehensive resource for investors and other stakeholders to engage with the company’s vision and strategies.

