Company Announcements

DXP Enterprises Reports Record Growth in FY 2024

DXP Enterprises Reports Record Growth in FY 2024

DXP Enterprises ((DXPE)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

DXP Enterprises’ recent earnings call painted a positive picture of the company’s fiscal year 2024, marked by record sales and substantial growth in key segments. The sentiment was overwhelmingly optimistic, with the company highlighting its successful diversification strategies and acquisitions. Despite facing some challenges in Supply Chain Services and increased operating expenses, DXP maintained robust margins and cash flow, setting a solid foundation for future expansion.

Record Sales and Growth

DXP Enterprises achieved remarkable sales growth in fiscal year 2024, with a 7.4% increase, bringing total sales to $1.8 billion. This impressive performance was largely driven by Innovative Pumping Solutions, which saw a staggering 47.7% year-over-year increase, underscoring the company’s strategic focus on high-growth areas.

Improved Gross and EBITDA Margins

The company reported an increase in gross profit margins by 77 basis points, reaching 30.9%. Additionally, DXP maintained adjusted EBITDA margins above 10% for the second consecutive year, achieving 10.62%. These metrics highlight the company’s efficient operational management and ability to sustain profitability.

Successful Acquisitions and Diversification

In 2024, DXP completed seven acquisitions, significantly contributing to its sales growth and diversification efforts. The acquisitions particularly bolstered the water and wastewater sectors, aligning with the company’s strategic objectives to broaden its market reach and reduce dependency on any single industry.

Strong Free Cash Flow and ROIC

DXP demonstrated strong financial management by generating $77 million in free cash flow and achieving a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 39%. These figures reflect the company’s effective capital allocation and investment strategies.

Debt Refinancing and Share Repurchase

The company successfully refinanced its Term Loan B, reducing interest costs by 100 basis points, and repurchased $28.8 million in shares. These actions underscore DXP’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and returning value to shareholders.

Positive Sales Trends

Sales per business day showed consistent improvement throughout the year, ending Q4 with $7.595 million per day. This positive trend continued into Q1 2025, indicating sustained demand and effective sales strategies.

Challenges in Supply Chain Services

Supply Chain Services experienced a slight decline of 1.5% year-over-year, attributed to customer facility closures and a downturn in energy-related sites. Despite these challenges, DXP remains focused on mitigating impacts and exploring new opportunities.

Increased SG&A Expenses

SG&A expenses rose by $44.3 million from fiscal 2023 to $410.9 million, reflecting costs associated with growth and compensation. The company is actively managing these expenses to ensure they align with its growth trajectory.

Impact of Inflation and Tariffs

DXP acknowledged potential headwinds from tariffs and inflationary pressures but emphasized its strategies to mitigate these impacts. The company remains vigilant in navigating these challenges while pursuing growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, DXP Enterprises aims to sustain its high margins and continue its growth trajectory both organically and through further acquisitions. The company anticipates a strong performance in fiscal 2025, supported by its strategic focus on capital allocation and market diversification. Key growth drivers will include continued expansion in the water and wastewater sectors and leveraging its successful acquisition strategy.

In conclusion, DXP Enterprises’ earnings call highlighted a robust fiscal year 2024, characterized by record sales and strategic growth initiatives. The company’s positive sentiment and forward-looking strategies position it well for continued success in the coming year. Investors and stakeholders can remain optimistic about DXP’s ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities in fiscal 2025.

