DXN Ltd. Raises $6.5M for Expansion and Debt Restructuring

DXN Ltd. has successfully completed a $6.5 million capital raise, attracting strong support from investors, including board and executive team members, at $0.07 per share. The funds are earmarked for property upgrades, data centre innovation, loan repayment, and operational costs. Moreover, the company has restructured its debt with Pure Asset Management, reducing the principal by $2 million and converting debt to equity, which is expected to further strengthen its financial position.

