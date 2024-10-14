DXN Limited Announces Capital Raise Details

DXN Ltd. (AU:DXN) has released an update.

DXN Limited has announced a capital raise to provide investors with background information on the company’s financial landscape, stressing that the details are for personal use and should not be taken as financial advice. The presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainties and should not be relied upon for accuracy or as an indication of future performance. Additionally, the information is not an offer to sell securities and is not audited, and international investors should be aware of jurisdictional restrictions.

