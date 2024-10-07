Duxton Water Progresses with Share Buy-Back

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Limited (ASX: D2O) continues to actively engage in their share buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 45,695 ordinary shares on the previous day. This is part of an ongoing effort to buy back shares, with the total number reaching 474,305 before the latest transaction. The company’s latest announcement on October 7, 2024, updates shareholders on the daily buy-back activities.

