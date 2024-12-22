Duxton Water Ltd. Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Ltd. continues its share buy-back program, with a recent purchase of 50,383 shares, adding to the 676,000 already acquired. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors in the financial markets may find this buy-back activity indicative of the company’s performance outlook.

