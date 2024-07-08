Duxton Water Continues Its Share Buy-Back Strategy

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with a total of 65,000 securities repurchased before the previous day and an additional 479 bought back on the last trading day. The update comes as part of the company’s daily buy-back notification process aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors are keeping a close eye on these transactions, which could impact the stock’s value and shareholder returns.

