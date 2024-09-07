Duxton Water Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Limited has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 25,500 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a larger initiative, with a total of 245,500 shares already purchased before the latest transaction. The update, dated September 6, 2024, reflects the company’s active engagement in managing its share capital.

