Duxton Water Announces Latest Stock Buy-Back Figures

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing that 3,000 of its ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 606,000 securities repurchased so far. This strategic move could signal the company’s confidence in its stock value, potentially attracting investors interested in stock buy-backs and market performance.

