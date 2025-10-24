Duxton Farms Updates Share Issuance Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Duxton Farms Limited ( (AU:DBF) ) is now available.

Duxton Farms Limited announced a correction to a previous statement regarding the number of shares to be issued and those subject to escrow. This update reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and accurate reporting, which is crucial for maintaining investor trust and ensuring compliance with ASX regulations.

More about Duxton Farms Limited

Duxton Farms Limited operates in the agriculture industry, focusing on farming operations. The company is involved in the production and management of agricultural products, catering to market demands within this sector.

Average Trading Volume: 61,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$40.87M

