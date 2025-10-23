Duxton Farms Announces Proposed Issue of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Duxton Farms Limited ( (AU:DBF) ) is now available.

Duxton Farms Limited has announced a proposed issue of 13,606 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for October 31, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, which could potentially impact the company’s operations by providing additional capital, thereby strengthening its market position and offering potential benefits to stakeholders.

Duxton Farms Limited

Duxton Farms Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on farming activities. The company is involved in the production and distribution of agricultural products, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 62,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$44.96M

