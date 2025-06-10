Duty Free International Extends Joint Development Agreement Deadline

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Duty Free International Limited ( (SG:5SO) ) has shared an update.

Duty Free International Limited has announced an extension to the Conditional Period of its joint development agreement with Chin Hin Property (Stulang) Sdn Bhd for a proposed development in Johor Bahru. The extension, which adds six months to the original deadline, allows more time to fulfill conditions necessary for the project’s progression, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing the development despite initial delays.

More about Duty Free International Limited

Duty Free International Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the duty-free retail industry. The company focuses on providing a range of duty-free products and services, catering to travelers and tourists.

Average Trading Volume: 371,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$81.48M

