Duty Free International EGM to Proceed Without Shareholder Queries

The latest update is out from Duty Free International Limited ( (SG:5SO) ).

Duty Free International Limited announced that no questions were received from shareholders regarding the resolutions to be discussed at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for October 28, 2025. This lack of inquiries may suggest shareholder confidence in the company’s proposed resolutions and could imply a smooth progression of the meeting, potentially impacting the company’s operational decisions and stakeholder relations positively.

More about Duty Free International Limited

Duty Free International Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the duty-free retail industry. The company primarily focuses on providing duty-free products to travelers, with a market focus on enhancing the shopping experience for international customers.

Average Trading Volume: 182,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$103M

