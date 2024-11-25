Duro Felguera Faces Arbitration and Compensation Claims

Duro Felguera (ES:MDF) has released an update.

Duro Felguera faces an arbitration request from Sonelgaz Production d’Electricité, demanding the resumption of a suspended contract and compensation totaling over 349 million euros and nearly 9 billion DZD. The company plans to oppose these claims, citing breaches by SPE, and will seek compensation for damages. This development could influence Duro Felguera’s financial standing and investor sentiment.

