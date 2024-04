Duratec Limited (AU:DUR) has released an update.

Duratec Limited has confirmed the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price at AUD 1.0938 following the end of their pricing period. This update pertains to the dividend distribution for the six-month financial period ending on 31st December 2023. Shareholders should note that the record date for this dividend was set on 18th March 2024.

