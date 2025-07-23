DuPont Investigation Suspended by Chinese Regulators

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DuPont de Nemours ( (DD) ) just unveiled an update.

On April 4, 2025, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. reported that the State Administration for Market Regulation of China initiated an investigation into its Tyvek® business. However, by July 22, 2025, the investigation was suspended, which may alleviate potential regulatory pressures on the company and its stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DD is a Neutral.

DuPont’s stock score is primarily supported by strong earnings growth and financial stability. However, valuation concerns and technical indicators suggest caution due to potential short-term volatility.

More about DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. operates in the chemical industry, providing a wide range of products and services, including advanced materials and specialty chemicals. The company is known for its innovations and market focus on sectors such as electronics, transportation, and construction.

Average Trading Volume: 2,765,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $32.45B

