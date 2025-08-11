DuPont Announces Qnity’s $2.5 Billion Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from DuPont de Nemours ( (DD) ) is now available.

On August 11, 2025, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and its subsidiary Qnity Electronics, Inc. announced Qnity’s offering of $1.5 billion in senior secured notes and $1.0 billion in senior unsecured notes. This offering is part of DuPont’s plan to spin off its electronics business by distributing Qnity common stock to DuPont stockholders. The proceeds will be used to finance a cash distribution to DuPont and other financial obligations. The spin-off is targeted for completion on November 1, 2025, and if not completed by March 31, 2026, the notes will be subject to mandatory redemption.

The most recent analyst rating on (DD) stock is a Buy with a $104.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DuPont de Nemours stock, see the DD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DD is a Neutral.

DuPont’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and positive earnings call, offset by technical weakness and valuation concerns. The company’s ability to address profitability challenges and leverage growth in high-performing segments will be crucial for future performance.

More about DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is a global innovation leader offering technology-based materials and solutions that transform industries and everyday life, with a focus on markets such as electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. Qnity Electronics, Inc., a subsidiary of DuPont, is a premier technology solutions provider in the semiconductor value chain, supporting AI, high-performance computing, and advanced connectivity.

Average Trading Volume: 2,926,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $29.51B

