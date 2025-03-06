Dunelm Group Executes Share Buyback Program

The latest announcement is out from Dunelm Group ( (GB:DNLM) ).

Dunelm Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 88,468 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 965.00p to 974.50p. These shares will be held in treasury and may be used to fulfill employee share-based award obligations, impacting the company’s share capital and voting rights structure.

More about Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on home furnishings and decor. The company is known for offering a wide range of products including furniture, bedding, curtains, and home accessories, catering to a diverse customer base seeking quality and value.

