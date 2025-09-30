Duketon Mining Advances Drilling at Killarney Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Duketon Mining Ltd ( (AU:DKM) ) has issued an announcement.

Duketon Mining Limited has commenced a second RC drilling program at its Killarney Gold Project, located near Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The program aims to extend known mineralization and test geochemical targets with approximately 2,000 meters of drilling across 20 holes. Results from this drilling are expected in 4-6 weeks, which could influence the company’s exploration strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Duketon Mining Ltd

Duketon Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include gold, and it is actively engaged in projects such as the Killarney Gold Project, which is situated in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 183,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$20.84M

