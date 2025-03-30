Duiba Group Ltd. Issues Profit Warning Amid Industry Challenges

Duiba Group Ltd. ( (HK:1753) ) has issued an announcement.

Duiba Group Ltd. has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decline in its financial performance for the fiscal year 2024. The company expects a decrease in revenue to approximately RMB900 million and anticipates an adjusted loss of up to RMB38.0 million, compared to a profit in the previous year. This downturn is attributed to the downsizing of its internet advertising business amid tightening customer budgets and increased costs from purchasing traffic on high-quality platforms, impacting profitability.

Duiba Group Ltd. operates in the internet advertising industry, focusing on providing advertising services. The company is known for its internet advertising business, which has been facing challenges due to tightening budgets in the industry.

