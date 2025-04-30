DUG Technology Reports Strong Software Growth and Expands Market Presence

An announcement from DUG Technology Ltd ( (AU:DUG) ) is now available.

DUG Technology Ltd reported a total revenue of US$16.5 million for FY25-Q3, with a notable 23% growth in software revenue compared to the previous year. The company’s services pipeline strengthened with US$22.7 million in new projects, significantly boosting their order book. The introduction of the Elastic Multi-Parameter Full Waveform Inversion (MP-FWI) has been a milestone, with successful pilot projects exceeding expectations. Despite challenges in the HPC business unit, the company remains profitable by reducing costs. The recent Brazilian joint venture accelerates market entry, and the company continues to expand its software sales, particularly among independent oil and gas firms.

DUG Technology Ltd operates in the seismic processing and imaging industry, providing software solutions and services primarily for oil and gas companies. Their key products include DUG Insight, a processing and imaging software, and DUG Cool, an immersion cooling technology. The company focuses on delivering high-performance, professional-grade software solutions to geophysicists and has a growing presence in the Brazilian oil and gas market through a recent joint venture.

