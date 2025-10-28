DUG Technology Reports Strong FY26-Q1 Performance and International Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DUG Technology Ltd ( (AU:DUG) ) just unveiled an update.

DUG Technology Ltd reported a strong start to FY26-Q1 with a 19% increase in total revenue, driven by significant growth in services and HPC revenues. The company achieved its first revenue in Brazil and continued expansion in the Middle East, marking important milestones in its international strategy. A record SaaS and HPCaaS contract was signed, although revenue from this contract will be recognized in future quarters. These developments underscore DUG’s successful international expansion and position it for continued growth.

DUG Technology Ltd is a global leader in geoscientific computing, offering high-performance computing facilities, proprietary software solutions, and tailored geoscience services. The company is known for its innovative elastic multi-parameter FWI imaging solution and energy-efficient immersion cooling systems. Headquartered in Australia, DUG operates across six continents, providing solutions that enhance scientific progress, environmental sustainability, and commercial success.

