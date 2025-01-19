DUG Technology Expands with New Multi-Client Seismic Data Unit

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

DUG Technology Ltd ( (AU:DUG) ) just unveiled an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has launched a new multi-client business unit, acquiring seismic data assets from Multi-Client Resources (Australia) Pty Ltd. This strategic move positions DUG as a multi-client company, enhancing its seismic imaging capabilities and expanding its data library for the energy industry. The acquisition involves future revenue-based payments, with Stephen Doyle, a seasoned industry expert, appointed to lead the initiative. This expansion aligns with DUG’s goals for the year, which include advancing various business lines and leveraging its elastic MP-FWI imaging technology.

More about DUG Technology Ltd

DUG Technology Ltd is an ASX-listed technology company based in Australia, with a strong focus on applied science and innovation. It offers tailored geoscience services, software, high-performance cloud-based computing, and immersion-cooling systems. The company is recognized for its expertise in seismic data processing and geoscientific innovation, with offices in Perth, London, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, and Abu Dhabi.

YTD Price Performance: -6.07%

Average Trading Volume: 284,714

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$174.4M

