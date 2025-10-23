Dufu Liquor Group Clarifies Executive Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited ( (HK:0986) ) has shared an announcement.

Dufu Liquor Group Limited has issued a clarification regarding the appointment of Mr. Qin Zhizun. The company announced that Mr. Qin has been appointed as an executive director, correcting the previous announcement that mistakenly labeled him as an independent non-executive director. This clarification ensures accurate representation of the company’s board composition, which includes four executive directors, one non-executive director, and three independent non-executive directors.

More about China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,205,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$135.9M

