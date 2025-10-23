Dufu Liquor Group Appoints New Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited ( (HK:0986) ) has shared an update.

Dufu Liquor Group Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Qin Zhizun as an executive director and co-chairperson. The board confirmed that there are no additional matters or information that need to be disclosed to shareholders regarding this appointment, ensuring compliance with the relevant listing rules.

More about China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

Dufu Liquor Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the liquor industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages.

Average Trading Volume: 3,205,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$135.9M

