Dubber Corporation Plans New Share Issuance

Dubber Corporation Limited has announced a new issuance of securities, proposing to issue up to 10 million ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX code DUB. The planned issue date is set for the 21st of June, 2024. This announcement follows the company’s adherence to the ASX Listing Rules and is aimed at engaging with the ASX for quotation and deferred settlement of the new securities.

