Duality Biotherapeutics Addresses Stock Fluctuations Post-Data Release

Duality Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( (HK:9606) ) has shared an announcement.

Duality Biotherapeutics, Inc. has addressed recent fluctuations in its stock trading price and volume, which coincided with the release of preliminary data on its ADC candidates at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. The company clarified that the information released does not constitute inside information and there is no known reason for the stock fluctuations, assuring stakeholders that operations remain normal.

More about Duality Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Duality Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs). The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 806,729

