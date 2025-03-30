DTXS Silk Road Investment Reports 2024 Annual Financial Results

DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:0620) ) has issued an update.

DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited reported its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue and a significant loss before tax compared to the previous year. The company’s financial performance was impacted by various impairments and operating expenses, leading to a comprehensive expense for the year of HK$46,075,000, which reflects ongoing challenges in its operations.

DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company operates in the investment sector, focusing on art and cultural investment, auction, and related financial services.

YTD Price Performance: -7.69%

Average Trading Volume: 20,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$160.2M

