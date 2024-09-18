DTS CORPORATION Records Rising Financial Performance

DTS (JP:9682) has released an update.

DTS CORPORATION has reported an upward trend in their financial performance for the 52nd Fiscal Year, with net sales reaching 115,727 million yen and ordinary profit increasing to 12,831 million yen, despite a slight decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also experienced a rise in comprehensive income and total assets, signaling a positive financial trajectory.

