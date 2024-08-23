DT Capital Ltd. Reports Improved Half-Year Results

DT Capital Ltd. (HK:0356) has released an update.

DT Capital Ltd., a Cayman Islands-incorporated entity, has reported its interim financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing a significant reduction in loss before taxation to HK$3.5 million compared to the previous year’s HK$25 million. Despite the narrower loss, the company experienced a decline in net assets and equity, while no interim dividends were declared. The summation of these results reflects the company’s ongoing financial performance and strategic efforts in the face of market challenges.

