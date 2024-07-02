DSW Capital Weathers Market Challenges

DSW Capital Plc (GB:DSW) has released an update.

DSW Capital PLC, owner of the Dow Schofield Watts brand, reported a decrease in annual revenues and profits, attributing the downturn to challenging SME M&A market conditions. Despite economic pressures, the company achieved a record number of Fee Earners and Partners, with the network growing to 25 licensees. DSW continues to expand its services and geographic presence, maintaining a strong balance sheet with a focus on organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

