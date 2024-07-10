DSW Capital CEO Buys More Shares

DSW Capital Plc (GB:DSW) has released an update.

James Dow, CEO of DSW Capital PLC, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 60,000 Ordinary Shares, now holding a 16.57% interest. DSW Capital, known for its innovative professional services network, aims to expand through organic growth and strategic investments. The company continues to attract senior professionals looking to leverage the Dow Schofield Watts brand for entrepreneurial ventures.

