DS Smith’s Finance Director Ups Stake

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

DS Smith Plc has announced that Richard Pike, the Group Finance Director, has vested a conditional share award, resulting in an increased aggregate holding of 48,259 shares after accounting for tax and associated costs. The transaction involved the vesting of 91,218 ordinary shares at no cost and the subsequent sale of 42,959 shares at £3.576 each, conducted on 21 June 2024 in London.

