Dryden Gold Prepares for Pivotal Phase Five Drilling

Dryden Gold Corp. is set to commence its Phase Five drill program at the Gold Rock camp within its 60,000-hectare property in Ontario, aiming to build on previous high-grade gold findings. The company’s strategic exploration along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone has already yielded significant gold intercepts, positioning this next phase as a pivotal moment in their ongoing efforts to explore the zone’s potential.

